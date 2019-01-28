Mammoth Cave National Park reopens to public - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mammoth Cave National Park reopens to public

Posted: Updated:

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) - Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened to the public following the end of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Daily News reports the park in south-central Kentucky reopened for visitors on Sunday after President Donald Trump signed a temporary deal Friday to end the shutdown.

Parts of the park had remained accessible to visitors during the shutdown that started in December over funding for Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, but there were no services available that required staffing including cave access, tours and restrooms.

Officials said in a statement that all park services were resuming as normal.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.