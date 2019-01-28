Snow hits Illinois before forecast record-low subzero temps

CHICAGO (AP) - A winter storm brought more than 5 inches of snow to northern Illinois as the region braced itself for record-low subzero temperatures.

Palatine in suburban Chicago saw 5.2 inches Monday morning as the storm created slick roadways. A National Weather Service warning said up to 8 inches were possible by midday.

But Monday's snow is just a precursor to what's in store for Illinois starting Tuesday: forecast all-time record cold temperatures and wind chills the weather service calls "possibly life threatening."

The weather service says the Rockford area could get colder than the record low minus 27 on Wednesday. Chicago looks a few degrees above the all-time record of minus 27 but the forecast high of minus 14 on Wednesday could beat the record coldest high of minus 11.

Wind chills could dip to 55 below.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.