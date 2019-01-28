Man killed while riding in car in suburban St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed while riding in car in suburban St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been shot and killed while riding in a car in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police identified the victim as 26-year-old Derion Hamilton. He was shot Saturday night in the northern part of the county in the Glasgow Village area. The car's driver stopped about a mile (about 1.6 kilometers) away. Police found Hamilton dead in the front passenger seat. He lived a few blocks away.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.