2nd man charged in fatal Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A second man has been charged in a fatal shooting in a car outside the home of the victim's mother in Burlington.

Authorities say 44-year-old Derrick Parker is charged in Des Moines County with first-degree murder and with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He'd been in Illinois custody on a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Parker and Antoine Spann, of Dalton, Illinois, are accused in the slaying of 26-year-old Demarcus "Peanut" Chew, who was shot to death Sept. 10, 2017.

Spann has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy. His trial is scheduled to begin March 12.

