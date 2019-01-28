Man on horseback struck, killed in southwest Missouri

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man on horseback has been struck and killed while riding on a southwest Missouri highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 49-year-old Keith Hopper, of Granby. The patrol says pickup truck struck him Sunday night while he was riding the horse on Missouri 86 about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Neosho. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The report doesn't list the condition of the horse or the driver who hit him.

