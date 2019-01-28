1 killed, 2 wounded in weekend Kansas City shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 killed, 2 wounded in weekend Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two wounded in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say witnesses told officers that the three victims had been rushed to a hospital in private vehicles.

One of the victims later died, while the other two are expected to survive.

Police haven't released any suspect information.

