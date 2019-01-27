Police investigate suspicious death in Herrin

HERRIN -- The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the death investigation of 50 year-old Jeffery Ennis.

Ennis was found dead early Sunday morning inside his home in the 700 block of North 17th Street.

Investigators want to speak with anyone that was in the area of 17th and Taylor Streets between the hours of 3:30. and 5:30 Sunday morning.

The Williamson County coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.