Heavy snow to push across Upper Midwest, bitter cold follows

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A winter storm pushing across the Upper Midwest is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service reports blizzard conditions Sunday in parts of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Officials have issued a travel alert for north-central, northeastern and southeastern North Dakota due to snow and blowing snow. No travel is advised in south-central North Dakota due to freezing rain and snow.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has declared a snow emergency for county employees. Milwaukee County courts and nonessential county services will be closed Monday.

Chicago could see 6 inches of snow.

Forecasters say arctic cold will follow the snow.

Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota, says parts of far southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin could see a foot to 14 inches of snow.

