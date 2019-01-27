Suspect shot with own gun outside Kentucky jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect shot with own gun outside Kentucky jail

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a suspect under custody was shot by his own handgun during a scuffle with a trooper outside a jail.

State Police said in a news release 26-year-old Matthew A. Stapleton of Columbia was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night.

The statement says Trooper Ricky Cross had transported Stapleton from Metcalfe County to the Barren County Detention Center. Stapleton started fighting the trooper as he exited the patrol car. Stapleton pulled out a handgun from his waistband and it discharged, striking Stapleton.

The trooper was not injured. The statement says Cross has been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing.

