Woman fatally shot outside Kentucky nightclub - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman outside a nightclub.

Lexington police say in a news release officers saw several people fighting outside The Fox Club and 27-year-old Iesha Edwards lying on the ground early Saturday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The statement says a fight between several people started inside the club and moved outside the building just before the shooting. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the shooting.

