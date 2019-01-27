Much of Illinois to get snow, record-breaking cold - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Much of Illinois to get snow, record-breaking cold

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois is about to get hit with a one-two punch of snow and then brutal - and dangerous - cold.

The National Weather Service says temperatures that dipped to 6 degrees on Saturday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will climb a bit - but just long enough to dump as much as 6-8 inches north of Chicago, 6 inches in the city and anywhere from 2-5 inches in central Illinois overnight Sunday night and early Monday.

NWS meteorologist Ed Shimon says northern and central Illinois will see record-breaking low temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees below zero or colder on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chills of 40 and 50 degrees below zero are expected - cold enough, says Shimon, to cost frostbite on skin exposed as little as 10 minutes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.