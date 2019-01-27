Much of Illinois to get snow, record-breaking cold

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois is about to get hit with a one-two punch of snow and then brutal - and dangerous - cold.

The National Weather Service says temperatures that dipped to 6 degrees on Saturday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will climb a bit - but just long enough to dump as much as 6-8 inches north of Chicago, 6 inches in the city and anywhere from 2-5 inches in central Illinois overnight Sunday night and early Monday.

NWS meteorologist Ed Shimon says northern and central Illinois will see record-breaking low temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees below zero or colder on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chills of 40 and 50 degrees below zero are expected - cold enough, says Shimon, to cost frostbite on skin exposed as little as 10 minutes.

