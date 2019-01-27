Kentucky deputy injured after rock thrown through windshield

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a sheriff's deputy was injured when a rock thrown from a moving vehicle went through his windshield and struck him in the face.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office says in a news release the deputy lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over several times early Sunday. He was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the sheriff's office identified the deputy as Philip Dean. He was traveling to investigate reports that rocks were being thrown at trucks just outside of Danville.

The statement says the rock was thrown at the cruiser from a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored passenger car. The sheriff's office is offering an unspecified cash reward for information leading to the suspects' prosecution.

