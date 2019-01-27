Man killed when SUV slams into salt truck in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed when SUV slams into salt truck in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say a man is dead after his SUV slammed into the back of a salt truck on the city's far South Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police say the 37-year-old man was driving in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood just after 1 a.m. on Sunday when his vehicle struck the truck before his vehicle was rear-ended by a car.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 55-year-old driver of the salt truck was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. Nobody else was injured.

The name of the driver who was killed has not been released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.