Missouri pushes again to end economic border war

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri and Kansas officials say they're considering another try to end an economic border war that has prompted both states to spend millions of dollars to lure companies to cross state lines in the Kansas City metro area.

The Kansas City Star reports the biggest push is coming from Missouri, but new Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says that state is open to reviewing the issue.

Missouri lawmakers will consider a bill this year to prohibit companies from earning state incentives for moving a few miles across state lines.

The state passed a similar bill in 2014 but it required the Kansas governor to enact a similar law, which then-Gov. Sam Brownback declined to do.

That bill expired in 2016. The new bill would extend the legislation to 2021 to provide a chance for further discussion.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.