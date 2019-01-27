Snow, and then dangerous cold on the horizon in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Snow, and then dangerous cold on the horizon in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - If you thought the weather could not get more brutal in Chicago, think again.

Sunday is not expected to be as cold as Saturday when temperatures t Chicago's O'Hare International Airport dropped all the way to 6 degrees below zero.

But the National Weather Service says the temperatures that are expected to climb into the teens on Sunday will be accompanied by snow. As much as a half foot of snow is expected to fall between late Sunday afternoon and early Monday before temperatures plummet again.

The weather service says the highs will be in the single digits on Tuesday and will drop to 10 below zero or lower on Wednesday. The lows for Tuesday and Wednesday may drop as low as minus 15 degrees.

