U of Illinois hiring its first chief marketing officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U of Illinois hiring its first chief marketing officer

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana is hiring its first chief marketing officer.

The school announced that Illini alumnus Eric Minor will take the job Jan. 31 pending approval from the University of Illinois board of trustees. School officials say Minor has more than two decades of experience in corporate brand marketing. The school says in a news release that he will be in charge of "efforts to tell the Illinois story of excellence in research, teaching, public engagement and economic development."

Minor will work with existing university marketing and communications employees in areas like enrollment, faculty recruitment and reputation.

Minor is from Champaign. He graduated from Illinois with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.