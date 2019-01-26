Gala to fund raise for hospice patients

MARION, Ill. -- More than a thousand people showed up Saturday for the 9th Annual Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala.

The event, held at The Pavilion in Marion featured karaoke acts, a live auction, and performances by local musicians.

All of the proceeds from the benefit stay in southern Illinois to benefit hospice patients and their families.

Event Coordinator Jennifer Vineyard say she's thankful community members come out each year to support the cause.

"I'm just blown away by the support of our community here that's got behind it. We had people calling in August that wanted a ticket, but I think that while we're here tonight to raise money and bring awareness to our mission, our goal is also that you have a good time and that you be entertained from the time you walked in, until the time you leave," said Vineyard.

Vineyard says nine years ago they only had about 200 attendees, and its grown each year.

Since 1981, Hospice of Southern Illinois has provided care for nearly 40,000 patients and their families.