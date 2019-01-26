Students compete in robotics competition

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- High schools students from across the region participated in the 6th Annual Southern Illinois VEX Robotics Tournament on Saturday.

34 teams gathered at Carbondale Community High School to compete with robots they constructed and programmed.

VEX Robotics provides the kits with erector set supplies to encourage participation in STEM programs. Saturday, students used kits to construct robots that could flip and toss objects.

Six of Saturday's teams qualified for February's state competition in Skokie. State winners will then advance to the world competition, which will be held in Louisville, Ky.

Aside from the a fun experience for curious students, Robotics Club Sponsor Dallas Terry says the tournament has real world applications as well.

"It's awesome because we go to local manufactures," says Terry. "And I say, 'Hey look at some of these sensors that they're using, that's the same thing that you're using on your small robot.'"

Terry says he's always looking for more teams to compete. If you're interested, contact him at Carbondale Community High School.