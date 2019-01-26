Chicago-area man sentenced to 181 years for child sex abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-area man sentenced to 181 years for child sex abuse

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 181 years in prison for child sexual abuse and assault.

Kane County prosecutors say Kane County Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr. on Friday sentenced 51-year-old Noel F. Buhay of Sugar Grove. Prosecutors called it "one of the longest sentences in Kane County in recent memory."

Buhay was found guilty in November of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the abuse started when the victim was younger than 13 years old. Buhay faced a minimum 51-year sentence.

The 181-year sentence must be served consecutive to a 45-year sentence that Buhay was given for a March 2017 conviction on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

