Illinois sees single-digit temps ahead of expected snow

CHICAGO (AP) - As much as a foot of snow is forecast for far northern Illinois starting Sunday as single-digit temperatures blanket the rest of the state.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport reached 6 degrees Saturday with a wind chill of 14 below. The temperature Saturday afternoon was 7 in Lincoln in central Illinois. The frigid weather comes before the storm is forecast to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties. Elsewhere in northern Illinois 6 to 8 inches are forecast, with between 1 to 6 inches expected in central Illinois.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the northernmost tier of Illinois counties starting Sunday evening.

Next week the weather service says Illinois will see temperatures nearing 20 below with wind chills of 40 below.

