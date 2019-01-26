Demolition-debris debate simmers as Supreme Court decides

By JOHN O'CONNOR

AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A debate on whether groundwater has sufficient protection from rock quarries refilled with construction and demolition debris has quieted while the Illinois Supreme Court decides.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency argues that groundwater monitoring should occur around dozens of so-called clean construction demolition debris facilities.

The idea is to reclaim hollowed-out rock quarries with broken concrete, asphalt and soil. It would otherwise have to be shipped and dumped at much greater expense in sanitary landfills. But EPA and officials in Will County - where there are nine quarries and 70 percent of residents rely on groundwater - say the waste contains heavy metals and chemicals that can leach into groundwater.

The Supreme Court is focusing on whether the Illinois Pollution Control Board failed to follow the law in leaving groundwater monitoring out of its 2012 rules for debris facilities.

