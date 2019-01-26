Wind turbines may interfere with radar on weather apps

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) - Meteorologists say wind farms in central Illinois may be interfering with the radar on weather apps.

Chris Miller is a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lincoln. He tells The (Bloomington) Pantagraph that the massive turbines and the amount of wind they generate can interfere with nearby Doppler radar.

Radar can sometimes display what appears to be rain or storms in the area, when it's actually wind from a farm. Miller says farms from 20 to 100 miles away can influence readings, depending on atmospheric conditions.

Miller says the Lincoln weather service's radar picks up on wind farms in Logan, Macon and McLean counties.

Miller says meteorologists use other information to filter out data from wind farms. He says radar sent online or through phone apps may not include the same filters.

