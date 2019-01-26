EIU sees 7 percent enrollment increase this spring semester - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

EIU sees 7 percent enrollment increase this spring semester

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Eastern Illinois University's enrollment has jumped 7 percent this spring semester compared with the same time last year.

The increase comes after the Charleston school reported a 5 percent increase in enrollment from spring semester 2017 to spring semester 2018. EIU officials say the school has about 7,500 students this semester. That's about 490 more than spring semester 2018.

The increase comes about two years after the school made strong efforts to boost enrollment after numbers fell to 6,700 in spring 2017. That was down from more than 8,500 students in fall 2015.

EIU officials blamed the decrease on the two-year state budget impasse, fewer high school graduates and a statewide decrease in overall higher education enrollment.

Schools officials credit the enrollment increases to a stable state budget and efforts to boost enrollment among other factors.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.