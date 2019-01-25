Public housing feels impact of government shutdown

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Public housing officials say they're relieved the government shutdown is ending.

Money for Section 8 vouchers from HUD has been frozen for the last month and local housing organizations are close to running out of cash to cover tenants.

The Housing Authority of Jefferson County sent out a letter Thursday to landlords with Section 8 contracts, asking them to be patient during the government shutdown.

"The last thing we want to do is to get into a situation to where we're having to issue an eviction for an individual and we haven't been able to hold up on our end of the deal," HAJC executive director Tom Upchurch said.

Tenants under Section 8 are required to pay 30 percent of their income to housing. The government picks up the rest. Upchurch said the housing authority has been using reserve funds to cover its portion, but that would only help tenants until March.

"It's not enough to cover for that month, the entire month," Upchurch said. "So we'll have to find a way to make up the difference because we want to make sure that our residents are taken care of."

Lawmakers approved a deal to reopen the government Friday, but only until February 15.

"The three weeks is the unknown, but we're very happy that at least we're able to continue to move forward and push the ball forward," Upchurch said.

Upchurch said it can be tough to plan when lawmakers only pass temporary, continuing resolutions, and they haven't been dedicating enough money for public housing.

"I have a 99 voucher program but I'm only about to house 72 people on it because that's all the funding that we have," Upchurch said.

Upchurch hopes lawmakers find a more long-term plan so he's not having these same concerns in a few weeks.

The shutdown has also delayed plans to tear down the old Elmwood and McBride housing complexes in Cairo.

HUD extended the deadline for contractors to submit bids for the demolition from Friday to February 21.