The Latest: Officer charged after 'thorough' investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on charges against a St. Louis police officer in the death of a colleague (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

St. Louis police say the charges against an officer in the shooting death of a colleague follow a promise the police chief made to the victim's family.

The St. Louis prosecutor on Friday charged 29-year-old officer Nathaniel Hendren with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old officer Katlyn Alix.

A probable cause statement says Hendren and Alix were playing with a gun early Thursday, pointing and shooting at each other with one round in the cylinder. The gun discharged, striking Alix in the chest. She died at a hospital.

A police statement says chief John Hayden promised Alix's family a "thorough and competent" investigation, which resulted in the charge against Hendren.

5:45 p.m.

A St. Louis police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow officer while authorities say they were playing with guns.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Friday announced the charge against 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren in the death of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix.

Alix was with two male officers at an apartment when she was killed early Thursday. A probable cause statement from Gardner's office says Hendren and Alix were "playing with firearms" when the shooting occurred.

The men drove her to a hospital where she died.

The two male officers were on-duty at the time. Alix was off-duty. Police Chief John Hayden has declined to answer questions about why the officers had gathered at the apartment, which was home to one of the men.

A message seeking comment from police was not immediately returned.

