Jackson County murder trial scheduled for late April

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A judge has set a trial date for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Carbondale.

The trial for Jarrell Pullen is scheduled for April 29.

He's charged with murder in the death of Javon Trott in May 2017.

Prosecutors believe Pullen was romantically involved with a 14-year-old girl and killed Trott out of jealousy.

He's also scheduled to appear for a pair of status hearings March 26 and April 22.