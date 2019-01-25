Walmart gives $5,000 to Southern Illinois Veterans Honor Flight

HERRIN, Ill. -- Walmart stores in our region are supporting Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

Store managers gathered in the Herrin Walmart Friday to present a $5,000 check to the organization for its next trip to Washington D.C.

Albert Saliba went on the area's first honor flight in 2017. He served our country in the Navy during the Korean War.

He said he's looking forward to being a part of the next flight's homecoming.

"We've already been, and let's give everybody else a chance to go," said Saliba. "To see the plane come in, and see how they react, and how everybody reacts to the flight coming home."

The Honor Flight board will announce the exact date for the next trip Feb. 1. The trip is expected to take place some time in May.