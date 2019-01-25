Walmart gives $5,000 to Southern Illinois Veterans Honor Flight

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Since 2011, nearly 2,000 surgeries with da Vinci robotic systems have taken place at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but with time, comes advancement.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Walmart stores in our region are supporting Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- When temperatures fluctuate, potholes tend to form because roads are contracting and expanding.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Public housing officials say they're relieved the government shutdown is ending.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A judge has set a trial date for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Carbondale.
MARION, Ill -- Truck drivers from around the region plan to protest regulations they feel are hurting their industry with a slow-roll.
WSIL -- Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they arrested a man today on murder charges today in relation to a shooting in Pulaski County last week.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America is teaming up with Wright-Way Rescue for a 5K in February.
WSIL -- The man accused of robbing banks across the country, including one in Mt. Vernon, is now in custody.
WSIL -- If you are heartbroken that Sweethearts conversation hearts won't be widely available in stores in this Valentine's Day, Krispy Kreme may have some news to brighten your holiday.
