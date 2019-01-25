A new program at SIU aims to bring more opportunities to students in our region

CARBONDALE, Ill-- The California based Kapor Center, is bringing it's SMASH Academy college-prep program to Illinois, at two locations.One in Chicago, the other, at Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus.

Dr. Meera Komarraju, the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at SIU said, the "SMASH Illinois" program helps high school students living in under-resourced communities gain hands-on experience at a college level.

"Students from 10,11,12 grade will get to come to our campus and experience exposure, mentor-ship coaching in stem related disciplines," said Komarraju.

The initiative started at the University of California, Berkeley in 2004. The expansion in Illinois puts the program on nine college campuses, in five states.

Komarraju adds, "There are students from unrepresentative groups who don't always know the path of coming to college and they don't always have opportunities and support in mentoring and encouragement to pursue stem related disciplines."

The free program will recruit students who are underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math fields. Students will also live on university's campus.

"They'll get familiar with our campus and the opportunity that's available, the labs that we have, all the stem faculty," said Komarraju.

SMASH Illinois is expected to run from July 6 to August 10.

You can apply to the program by clicking on this link here