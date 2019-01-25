Southern Illinois Healthcare's new robotic surgery system

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Since 2011, nearly 2,000 surgeries with da Vinci robotic systems have taken place at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but with time, comes advancement. As of January 14, the hospital's 14 robotically-trained surgeons are using the new top-of-the-line da Vinci Xi, which has four arms.

One of those doctors is Mentally Invasive Endourologic Robotic Surgeon Dr. Don Arnold, who uses the tool to remove adrenal glands, kidneys and parts of the bladder. He can now work on a patient horizontally, vertically and diagonally.

"The advantage of having four arms is the 4th arm allows you to assist yourself," Arnold explains. "You need an extra hand to hold an organ or structure on that diagonal plane so that you can continue the surgery."

Although using robotic systems has taken time to get used to, Arnold says it has many advantages for patients such as less invasive incisions, "Most of your incisions are key holes, so a lot of your pain is from inflammation."

Arnold rarely prescribes patients opioids, instead they are able to heal with anti-inflammatory medication. "I think if you're going to change the way you do surgery, then you need to change the way you treat people afterwards," he says.

Meanwhile, Oncologist Suven Shankar is the only surgeon in Illinois, south of Effingham, and the St.Louis area to robotically remove the esophagus or parts of it. "Cancer that develops mainly in the lower portion of the esophagus related to chronic reflux disease or acid reflux that has not been treated," he explains.

Shankar says the less invasive nature of the robot also allow patients to recover quicker, which is crucial for those battling cancer, "Surgery is not their only treatment. They have all these other treatments they have to go on to."

The surgeons add that it's also in the best interest of patients to be able to stay close to home with the support of family and friends.