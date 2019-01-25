Road upkeep in Carbondale during winter weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- When temperatures fluctuate, potholes tend to form because roads are contracting and expanding.

City of Carbondale road crews are out on the job, trying to fix those pesky holes in the streets.

"When you get water in there, the water freezes and thaws, and makes it expand and contract more and you end up with potholes," said Robert Hardin, Maintenance and Environmental Services manager for the City of Carbondale.

Crews fixed up Giant City Road Friday before heading to neighborhoods on the city's south end. To begin their project, workers blow away excess broken rocks with leaf blowers. The asphalt/rock mixture filler is heated to 200 degrees. So when its pressed into the road, it should stay there.

"A pug mill comes in once a year to our northeast yard. We make about 300 tons of it per year," said Hardin.

If you are driving, and happen to come across a pothole in Carbondale, you can contact the city and road crews at 618-457-3275.