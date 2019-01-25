Water park's attorneys want charges in boy's death dismissed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water park's attorneys want charges in boy's death dismissed

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Attorneys for defendants charged in the death of a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas water park are asking a judge to dismiss the case.

During a court hearing Friday, defense attorneys said the Kansas Attorney General's office abused the grand jury system to obtain criminal indictments against Schlitterbahn corporate entities and three men after the 2016 decapitation death of Caleb Schwab at the park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports attorneys for Jeff Henry, Tyler Miles, John Schooley and Schlitterbahn entities argued much of the prosecutors' evidence before the grand jury wouldn't be admissible at a trial and unfairly prejudiced the jurors.

Assistant Kansas attorney general Adam Zentner said the defense claims were blown out of proportion.

Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns did not rule on the arguments.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.