Wrongful death lawsuit filed over man shot by deputy

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by a deputy at a Walmart in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court alleges that 31-year-old Donald Sneed III was unarmed and posed no threat in May 2017 before Deputy Lauren Michael killed him outside the Raytown store.

Michael was working off-duty security and was trying to help store employees who had stopped Sneed because he was suspected of shoplifting. Sheriff's officials said at the time that Sneed disarmed the deputy of her stun gun and shocked her in the neck with it.

The company said in a statement that Michael's actions were appropriate due to the nature of the incident.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.