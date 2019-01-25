Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The rapper Nelly is asking a federal court in St. Louis to dismiss a British woman's lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted her after a concert in England.

The lawsuit was filed in November in the rapper's hometown. The woman accuses Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., of assaulting her in December 2017. The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit.

Nelly wasn't criminally charged and has denied the allegations. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, filed a response to the lawsuit Thursday, saying the woman shouldn't be allowed to remain anonymous.

The lawsuit is the second such case against the rapper. In September, Nelly settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged he raped her on his tour bus in suburban Seattle. Prosecutors decided against charging him, citing a lack of cooperation by his accuser.

