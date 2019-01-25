Woman whose assailants also raped deputy critical of police

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman who was raped in front of her 2-year-old daughter several months before her assailants abducted and sexually assaulted a Kansas sheriff's deputy says police mishandled her case.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Independence, Missouri, woman said Thursday that officers who investigated her February 2016 attack "made it abundantly clear" they thought she was "just being dramatic." She spoke in court Thursday as 41-year-old William Luth was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

No suspects were identified in her attack until DNA was found after Luth and another man were arrested for attacking a Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff's deputy in October 2016. Luth previously was sentenced for raping the deputy.

The Missouri woman said it made her sick when she learned Luth had attacked another woman.

