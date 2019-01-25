University of Illinois panel to review misconduct policies

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois has created a committee to review its faculty sexual misconduct policies, though no members are students.

The News-Gazette reports that the 12-member panel of faculty and administrators met for the first time Wednesday. The group is reviewing the university's policy on sexual harassment complaints against faculty, including sanctions and confidentiality rules.

Ashley Kennedy is president of the Illinois Student Bar Association. She says the association will likely continue to push to have a student sit on the committee.

Bill Bernhard is the vice provost for academic affairs and says the campus welcomes student involvement. Bernhard says students will be included in several other sexual harassment committees that focus on graduate students, undergraduate students and consensual relationships between students and faculty.

