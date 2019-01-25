Truckers to slow-roll more than 100 miles on I-57

MARION, Ill -- Truck drivers from around the region plan to protest regulations they feel are hurting their industry with a slow-roll.

On Saturday, January 26 members of Black Smoke Matters plan to meet at the Pilot Truck Stop in Marion at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. they plan to slow-roll side by side up Interstate 57 northbound to exit 159 in Effingham, Ill.

Black Smoke Matters is a Facebook group with more than 20,000 members from across the nation. The group allows truck drivers to discuss issues they face on the job and possible solutions.

Members of the group say while some of the regulations and protocols are a step in the right direction to make the trucking industry safer, others are making it more dangerous. For instance, they would like to see more training for new drivers and an update to the electronic logging system. Members also say lack of parking is another issue they want to see addressed in the near future.

The slow-roll on I-57 is just one of many events planned for the group leading up to a nationwide trucking shutdown on April 12.

More information about Black Smoke Matters can be found here.

More information about the slow-roll can be found here.