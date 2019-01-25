High school students helping homeless dogs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

High school students helping homeless dogs

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America is teaming up with Wright-Way Rescue for a 5K in February. 

The Woof, Walk, Wag is happening on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Bark Park at Cannon Park. The event begins at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here

