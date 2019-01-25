Men arrested in Missouri, Illinois in Atlanta killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one suspect in an Atlanta killing has been arrested in Missouri and another in Illinois.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday that 25-year-old Markeivous Smith was taken into custody last week at a business in Springfield, Missouri, where he is from. The Springfield News-Leader reports that another suspect, Marcius Reed, was arrested Wednesday in Belleville, Illinois.

A third suspect, Dedric Garrett, was arrested earlier in Atlanta. All three are charged in the Dec. 3 robbery and shooting that left 22-year-old Darryl Dennis dead.

