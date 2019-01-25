Former suburban Chicago mayor accused of embezzlement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former suburban Chicago mayor accused of embezzlement

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former mayor of a Chicago suburb is being accused of embezzling village funds.

Donald Schupek served three terms as Posen's mayor. He lost a re-election bid in 2017. The federal indictment returned last week alleges he stole money from the village's checking account during his final two years in office.

According to the indictment, Schupek "embezzled, stole, and without authority converted to the use of a person other than the rightful owner ... the proceeds of checks drawn on the Posen Account" in 2015 and 2016.

The Daily Southtown reports the indictment doesn't say how much Schupek allegedly embezzled or how the money was used. Nor did it say how the alleged theft came to the attention of federal investigators.

Neither Schupek nor his attorney could be reached for comment. Schupek's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Information from: Southtown Star, http://southtownstar.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

