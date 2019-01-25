Job Squad: January 25, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Job Squad: January 25, 2019

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- There are several jobs open around the region, including several in the education field.

Marion School District is hiring an assistant principal at the junior high. Several elementary school teachers are needed as well as a handful of other teaching roles throughout the district. You can learn more here.

Thompsonville School District 174 is hiring two elementary school teachers and a math/social science. Applications can be submitted here.

Heartland Dental in Carterville is hiring a front office assistant. The position is an administrative one and requires the person holding it to communicate with patients and keep the office organized.  Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and includes health benefits, retirement and vacation days. Apply here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.