Job Squad: January 25, 2019

WSIL -- There are several jobs open around the region, including several in the education field.

Marion School District is hiring an assistant principal at the junior high. Several elementary school teachers are needed as well as a handful of other teaching roles throughout the district. You can learn more here.

Thompsonville School District 174 is hiring two elementary school teachers and a math/social science. Applications can be submitted here.

Heartland Dental in Carterville is hiring a front office assistant. The position is an administrative one and requires the person holding it to communicate with patients and keep the office organized. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and includes health benefits, retirement and vacation days. Apply here.