Authorities investigate death of Kentucky jail inmate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Kentucky jail.

The State Journal reports 21-year-old Dylan H. Stratton of Frankfort was found dead inside his cell early Wednesday at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Jail spokesman Ron Wyatt says foul play is not suspected, but declined further comment. He said Frankfort police were investigating.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said the cause and manner of death haven't been established.

Stratton was indicted the day before his death on drug and other charges.

Information from: The State Journal, http://www.state-journal.com

