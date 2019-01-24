Krispy Kreme introduces 'conversation doughnuts'

WSIL -- If you are heartbroken that Sweethearts conversation hearts won't be widely available in stores in this Valentine's Day, Krispy Kreme may have some news to brighten your holiday.

From January 30 through February 14, customers will be able to buy heart-shaped doughnuts that come complete with edible phrases, including "BE MINE," "DM ME" and "CRAZY 4U."

The conversation doughnuts will come with a variety of fillings: Cake Batter, Strawberries and Kreme, Raspberry, and Chocolate Kreme.

Krispy Kreme Rewards members will also be able to get a free conversation heart doughnut of choice with any purchase on Wednesday, February 6.

Conversation hearts candies made by Necco will not be on store shelves this year because the company was sold last year and the new buyers did not have enough time to manufacture the candies in time for Valentine's Day.

But don't worry, the Spangler Candy Company which bought Necco has hinted they will be back. The company released the below photo which reads Miss You, Wait for Me, Be Back Soon.



