Man accused of threatening Chicago officer who killed teen

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man is facing federal charges alleging he threatened the life of the white police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Thirty-two-year-old Matthew Ross is accused of going online to threaten Jason Van Dyke and his family. A three-count indictment was made public Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Ross was initially arrested on Oct. 4 when he attempted to attend closing arguments in Van Dyke's trial. Ross was charged then with electronic harassment and disorderly conduct and released on a recognizance bond.

Prosecutors say jury selection for the trial was underway when Ross allegedly posted his first threat.

Van Dyke in October was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting death of the 17-year-old McDonald. Last week he was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

