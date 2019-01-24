Lawmakers introduce assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A pair of Democratic lawmakers have sponsored a piece of legislation making it illegal to own several different firearms.

And several southern Illinois lawmakers plan to fight the bill.

"Our second amendment rights are sacred to we as Americans, and here in southern Illinois we're not going to tolerate it," State Rep. Terri Bryant, (R) Murphysboro, said.

Terri Bryant says Senate Bill 107 is just the latest attempt to ban legal guns.

Democratic senators filed the bill Wednesday and it bars anyone from owning certain semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns. That includes AR 15's.

It also allows gun owners to keep their weapons if they register them with Illinois State Police within 300 days of the bill passing, but any future sales of those guns would be prohibited.

Bryant said the bill won't do enough to stop gun violence.

"I understand people don't want to have school shootings and church shootings and what not, but bills like this, you're attacking legal firearms owners because of bad actors."

The bill's chief sponsor, State Sen. Julie Morrison, (D) Deerfield, did not return a message seeking comment.

Lawmakers have introduced similar legislation before but they never went anywhere with former Governor Bruce Rauner.

Governor JB Pritzker has promised to pass tougher gun control measures.

"Now is the time to ban weapons of war from our streets," Pritzker said before signing a bill to create a state license for gun shops earlier this month.

And with super-majorities in both the House and Senate, Bryant said Democrats may be able to get bills like these through now.

"It only needs 60 votes (in the House), and I don't know that we're going to be able to stop it," Bryant said.

Nothing has been set yet as far as a vote in Springfield. Lawmakers are due back at the capitol Tuesday.