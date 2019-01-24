Diagnosing Alzheimer's more than a decade before symptoms appear

WSIL -- Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they arrested a man today on murder charges today in relation to a shooting in Pulaski County last week.
WSIL -- Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they arrested a man today on murder charges today in relation to a shooting in Pulaski County last week.
WSIL -- The man accused of robbing banks across the country, including one in Mt. Vernon, is now in custody.
WSIL -- The man accused of robbing banks across the country, including one in Mt. Vernon, is now in custody.
WSIL -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease, but symptoms often take years to notice. A new study by Nature Medicine has found that a blood test could detect the disease 16 years before signs begin to appear.
WSIL -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease, but symptoms often take years to notice. A new study by Nature Medicine has found that a blood test could detect the disease 16 years before signs begin to appear.
WSIL -- The cold temperatures we've been experiencing over the last couple of weeks has many wondering if their car is winter-ready.
WSIL -- The cold temperatures we've been experiencing over the last couple of weeks has many wondering if their car is winter-ready.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A pair of Democratic lawmakers have sponsored a piece of legislation making it illegal to own several different firearms.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A pair of Democratic lawmakers have sponsored a piece of legislation making it illegal to own several different firearms.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Habitat for Humanity is looking for people who want to move into a new home.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Habitat for Humanity is looking for people who want to move into a new home.
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The families of victims of a Kentucky school shooting have filed separate civil lawsuits blaming the suspect's parents for failing to secure a handgun used in the attack.
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The families of victims of a Kentucky school shooting have filed separate civil lawsuits blaming the suspect's parents for failing to secure a handgun used in the attack.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — One year ago, terror filled the halls at Marshall County High School in Kentucky when a gunman opened fire killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — One year ago, terror filled the halls at Marshall County High School in Kentucky when a gunman opened fire killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others.
WSIL -- President Trump just tweeted that he will give the State of the Union address after the government shutdown ends.
WSIL -- President Trump just tweeted that he will give the State of the Union address after the government shutdown ends.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you live in Carbondale, you could get some help sprucing up your home, thanks to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you live in Carbondale, you could get some help sprucing up your home, thanks to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.