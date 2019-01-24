Diagnosing Alzheimer's more than a decade before symptoms appear

WSIL -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's disease, but symptoms often take years to notice.

A new study by Nature Medicine suggests a blood test could detect the disease 16 years before signs begin to appear. The test would measure neurofilament light chain proteins in the blood, which indicate brain loss.

Becky Dioron, Education Manager at the Alzheimer's Association branch in Carbondale, says that time could be vital for those diagnosed to make important decisions before memory loss sets in.

"Living arrangements is a big one," she says. "Power of attorney. All of those legal and financial decisions, you're going to want to have in place."

The additional time also allows patients to tell family and friends how they want them to handle social situations as the disease progresses. Dorian gives one example, "When you start to forget things, would it feel better for you if I offer the word that you're looking for or wait and allow you to think of that on your own."

Early diagnosis can also be helpful for families and caregivers. "Helping family members educate themselves about Alzheimer's. What the disease is going to look like, because we know what the end result is," she says.

Mikilyn Schutt, Administrator at Voyage Senior Living in Marion, says caregivers usually get the brunt of bad days so the sooner they can get into a support group, the better, "They need that break to be able to talk openly. A lot of times, there’s a lot of emotion there, so we want them to have that time where they can just get a breather in."

Members learn from each other and often form friendships outside of the group. "People give suggestions of things to do or try different that helps them because they may have already gone through that themselves," Schutt adds.

Dioron and Schutt both say an early diagnosis of 16 years also means getting to make the most of the time that is left with their loved one.

Voyage Senior Living in Marion has spaces available for its support group, which takes place on the third Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m - 1 p.m. Adult care is provided while members meet.

If you are interested in more information, you can call (618) 993-3503.