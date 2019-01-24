Illinois office may seek new sentencing in McDonald slaying

By MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois attorney general's office has signaled it may be considering a rare sentencing-related appeal if it concludes a white Chicago police officer's less-than-seven-year prison sentence in the slaying of black teenager Laquan McDonald was wrongly calculated.

The office said in a statement Thursday it is reviewing Jason Van Dyke's sentence. With credit for good behavior, Van Dyke will likely serve only around three years for firing 16 bullets into McDonald in 2014.

An activist who helped force the city to release dashcam video of the shooting in 2015, William Calloway, echoed the sentiment of many Chicago residents last week when he said the sentence amounted to "a slap on the wrist."

Van Dyke's attorney, Dan Herbert, says raising the idea of an appeal is "about politics not the law."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.