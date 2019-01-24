Kitchenware maker moving to Mississippi, will hire 400

BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) - A kitchenware maker will move a factory and distribution center from California to northwest Mississippi, investing $28 million and hiring 400 by June 2020.

Corelle Brands of Rosemont, Illinois, announced plans Thursday for the facility near Byhalia, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee. CEO Kenneth Wilkes says the move will improve efficiency and customer service.

Corelle spokeswoman Amy Hilbert says the company is closing separate manufacturing and warehouse facilities in Mira Loma, and Riverside, California, consolidating operations in Mississippi. Hilbert says the company has about 200 overall employees at the California facilities.

The Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County are offering more than $10 million in incentives. Corelle isn't saying how much it will pay workers, but one incentive requires an average salary of at least $41,572.

