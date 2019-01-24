Make sure your car is ready for winter

WSIL -- The cold temperatures we've been experiencing over the last couple of weeks has many wondering if their car is winter-ready.

Local mechanics say that's a good thing for car owners to think about. They say the cold is especially rough on batteries. One warning sign of a poorly performing battery is a slow-starting car.

Experts also recommend checking your tire tread and coolant levels. Some shops are offering this simple, yet important check up for free to anyone who comes in. They also advise you to keep your fuel tank full, and and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. That kit should include things such as: