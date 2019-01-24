Make sure your car is ready for winter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Make sure your car is ready for winter

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- The cold temperatures we've been experiencing over the last couple of weeks has many wondering if their car is winter-ready.

Local mechanics say that's a good thing for car owners to think about. They say the cold is especially rough on batteries. One warning sign of a poorly performing battery is a slow-starting car.

Experts also recommend checking your tire tread and coolant levels. Some shops are offering this simple, yet important check up for free to anyone who comes in. They also advise you to keep your fuel tank full, and and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. That kit should include things such as:

  • First aid kit
  • Cell phone charger
  • Snacks and water
  • Blankets and a warm coat, gloves
  • Jumper cables
  • Snow scraper
  • Sand or kitty litter

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.