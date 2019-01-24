Man arrested, charged with murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested, charged with murder

Posted: Updated:

TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they arrested a man today on murder charges today in relation to a shooting in Pulaski County last week.

Johnny Warren, 36, of Tamms faces charges of five counts of first degree murder.

On January 11, 2019, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound at a residence in Tamms, Illinois. When deputies arrived, the victim, Stacy Carter-Gonzales, had died from her injuries.

Warren is currently being held at Pulaski County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, the ISP wants you to call them at (618) 524-2171.

