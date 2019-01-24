Man arrested, charged with murder

WSIL -- The man accused of robbing banks across the country, including one in Mt. Vernon, is now in custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Habitat for Humanity is looking for people who want to move into a new home.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they arrested a man today on murder charges today in relation to a shooting in Pulaski County last week.
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The families of victims of a Kentucky school shooting have filed separate civil lawsuits blaming the suspect's parents for failing to secure a handgun used in the attack.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — One year ago, terror filled the halls at Marshall County High School in Kentucky when a gunman opened fire killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others.
WSIL -- President Trump just tweeted that he will give the State of the Union address after the government shutdown ends.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you live in Carbondale, you could get some help sprucing up your home, thanks to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man now faces a murder charge after investigators say he attacked another man with a machete-type weapon.
WSIL -- Scammers are finding new ways to target victims, including some here in southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- On Tuesday night, the Franklin County Board unanimously approved an ordinance allowing the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to apply a vehicle impound fee.
