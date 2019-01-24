No jail time for man who threatened coach's high school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No jail time for man who threatened coach's high school

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man won't serve any jail time after he tweeted threats against the high school attended by Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm, who turned down the head coach position at the University of Louisville.

News outlets report 29-year-old Thor Wiljanen admitted to third-degree terroristic threatening Thursday. He had been arrested in November and originally charged with felony terroristic threatening.

Among other conditions, the Louisville man was ordered to not have any contact with Trinity High School. He also cannot post about Trinity on social media. If Wiljanen breaks any condition of his release, he could be incarcerated for 180 days.

Wiljanen tweeted he would burn Trinity down if Brohm didn't accept the University of Louisville head coaching job.

Because of the tweets, school administrators canceled classes. Brohm later announced he would remain Purdue's head coach.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.